Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide independent advocacy and specialist advice on a range of issues affecting older people. These can include benefits, Pension Credit, Attendance Allowance, welfare benefit appeals, consumer issues, accessing care or making a will. Age Cymru Swansea Bay provide a free, impartial, confidential service that you can access in your own home, at their office (T? Davies) or via telephone, email or letter.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18