Support group

Advocacy

Community House South Street, Bromley,
BR1 1RH
020 8315 1850
www.ageukbromleyandgreenwich.org.uk
info@ageukbandg.org.uk

About Advocacy

Age UK Bromley & Greenwich provide financial advocacy and support to older people, particularly those who are having problems with the new post office card accounts and bank accounts. Advocates help people open bank accounts, set up direct debits, standing orders etc, and they can also help older people who are having difficulties with their finances or filling in forms and dealing with appeals where benefits have been refused.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bromley & Greenwich

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of London Boroughs of Bromley and Greenwich

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
