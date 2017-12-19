Age UK Bromley & Greenwich provide financial advocacy and support to older people, particularly those who are having problems with the new post office card accounts and bank accounts. Advocates help people open bank accounts, set up direct debits, standing orders etc, and they can also help older people who are having difficulties with their finances or filling in forms and dealing with appeals where benefits have been refused.
