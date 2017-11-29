About Advocacy

Age Connects Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan provides an independent Advocacy service to older people in the Vale of Glamorgan. People over 60 who have concerns about residential or nursing care, community care, paying for care, health, housing or accessing services can receive support in writing letters or making telephone calls. Alternatively, an Advocate might represent their views or liaise with an outside agency on their behalf. The service is available through pre-arranged visits to people living in their own homes in the Vale of Glamorgan and at an office location in llantwit Major.