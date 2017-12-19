The Advocacy service aims to empower people to live independent lives and to support them in their decision making. Advocates will help identify any problems or needs the older person may have; help the older person to meet those needs; assist in gaining access to advice and help on benefits, personal issues, legal matters or other forms of service.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18