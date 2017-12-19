Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Advocacy

39 Stryd Y Llyn, Caernarfon, Gwynedd,
LL55 2AE
01286 677711
www.ageuk.org.uk
info@acgm.co.uk

About Advocacy

Advocacy is representing someone or helping them to present their own views, usually to defend their rights to promote their interests. Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon works to enhance communications between the older person and the service providers, to allow someone to take time with the person giving the individual opportunity to express their opinion and to reduce the person's anxiety throughout any decision making.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 50
  • Residents of Gwynedd a Mon and Anglesey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
