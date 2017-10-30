CROP provide a holistic service of information and advice, access support and help and advocacy. There is a team of trained and experienced Volunteer Advocates who visit people in their homes supporting with a whole host of issues, including: benefit maximisation, progressing benefit claims, assisting in charity grants, debt/finance/budgeting/utility issues, Housing/Council applications/registering for Kent Housing, complaints to Benefit Re-considerations/Appeals.
Support group
