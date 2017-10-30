Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Advocacy

CROP 9a High Street, Lenham, Kent,
ME17 2QD
01622 851200
www.cropkent.org.uk
lenham@cropkent.org.uk

About Advocacy

CROP provide a holistic service of information and advice, access support and help and advocacy. There is a team of trained and experienced Volunteer Advocates who visit people in their homes supporting with a whole host of issues, including: benefit maximisation, progressing benefit claims, assisting in charity grants, debt/finance/budgeting/utility issues, Housing/Council applications/registering for Kent Housing, complaints to Benefit Re-considerations/Appeals.

Who runs this service

  • Citizen's Right for Older People

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 plus. Anyone can refer into CROP who then make contact directly with the referrer or noted as the main contact.
  • Most of Kent except Dartford and Gravesham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017