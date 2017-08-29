Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Advocacy

Highbury House 207 Outland Road, Plymouth, Devon,
PL2 3PF
0330 440 9000
www.seap.org.uk
info@seap.org.uk

About Advocacy

SeAp stands for Support, Empower, Advocate, Promote. The partnership of seAp (Lead), Plymouth Highbury Trust and Royal Association of the Deaf (RAD) provides all advocacy services throughout the city. Plymouth Advocacy offers free, independent and confidential statutory and non-statutory advocacy services and includes: Independent Mental Health Advocacy (IMHA); Independent Mental Capacity Advocacy (IMCA); Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Advocacy (DoLS); Care Act Advocacy (for carers and cared for, safeguarding etc); Independent Health Complaints; Non-Statutory Advocacy (including learning disability, mental health in the community, older people, carers, child protection etc).

Who runs this service

  • seAp

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults who require advocacy services to help have their voices heard. In particular vulnerable adults who use or care for someone who uses health and social services.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
