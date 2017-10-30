Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Advocacy Service

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Mardol Gardens, Shrewsbury, Shropshire,
SY1 1PR
01743 357748
www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford
advocacy@ageukstw.org.uk

About Advocacy Service

Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin offers an independent and trustworthy advocacy service. Advocacy officers work with a team of trained volunteers who will give information to older people enabling them to make decisions which affect their lives. The volunteers will help and support an older person on a one-to-one basis. When necessary the volunteer will contact statutory agencies and other organisations on an older person's behalf. The service can help with issues concerning: housing; residential and nursing homes, either helping to understand the funding and assessment procedure, or challenging issues when residents and their families disagree with decisions made by authorities; utilities such as water, gas and electricity.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone above state pension age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017