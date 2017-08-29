Age UK Torbay offer an advocacy service to support older people to live their lives in the way they would like and enabling them to take their rightful place in society. The service can help with a wide range of issues including access to services, understanding and accessing information, and safeguarding quality of care and social needs.The provision of clear information about rights and entitlements plays an important part.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17