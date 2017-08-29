Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Advocacy

12 Dendy Road, Paignton, Devon,
TQ4 5DB
01803 841832
www.ageuk.org.uk/torbay
reception@ageuktorbay.org.uk

About Advocacy

Age UK Torbay offer an advocacy service to support older people to live their lives in the way they would like and enabling them to take their rightful place in society. The service can help with a wide range of issues including access to services, understanding and accessing information, and safeguarding quality of care and social needs.The provision of clear information about rights and entitlements plays an important part.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Torbay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above, mainly those who are disadvantaged for any reason (eg lack of confidence, mild dementia, confusion or physical frailty)
  • Residents of Torbay

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
