About Barnsley Advocacy Service

The Barnsley Advocacy Service offers independent, one-to-one advocacy to adults with mental health needs, learning disabilities, physical or sensory impairment, people on the autistic spectrum, older people, and carers. A range of advocacy services are also provided in group settings. Cloverleaf Advocacy also provides the statutory Independent Mental Health Advocacy Service (IMHA) and Independent Mental Capacity Advocacy (IMCA) services for the area.