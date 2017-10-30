Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Benefit Assessment Advocacy

Brentwood House 15 Victoria Road Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire,
PR2 8PS
01772 900253
www.i-cann.org.uk
admin@i-cann.org.uk

The service can meet with clients prior to their assessment, to enable them to discuss issues, talk about their disabilities and what level of support they feel they may need. The advocate will give appropriate information, for example, what to expect at the medical and discuss criteria, and scoring. An advocate can also attend with the client on the day of the medical itself (if in Preston) and can spend time with them both before and after the appointment to minimise stress, provide support and talk things through.

  • Independent Community Advocacy Network North (ICANN)

  • Residents of Lancashire who are being asked to attend medical assessments to support their claims or reviews of Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and Employment Support Allowance (ESA) Disability element of Universal Credit (UC)
  • Residents of Lancashire who have an assessment in Lancashire

