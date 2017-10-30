About Benefit Assessment Advocacy

The service can meet with clients prior to their assessment, to enable them to discuss issues, talk about their disabilities and what level of support they feel they may need. The advocate will give appropriate information, for example, what to expect at the medical and discuss criteria, and scoring. An advocate can also attend with the client on the day of the medical itself (if in Preston) and can spend time with them both before and after the appointment to minimise stress, provide support and talk things through.