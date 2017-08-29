Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Representation and Advocacy

The Greenwich Carers Centre The Stables 76 Hornfair Road, London,
SE7 7BD
0300 300 2233
www.greenwichcarerscentre.org/
info@greenwichcarerscentre.org

About Carers Representation and Advocacy

Many carers do not get the time to visit multi agency review meetings, events of other gatherings where they may get an opportunity to speak to those that can make a difference. Greenwich Carers Centre offers a medium whereby carers can make their voices heard by presenting information on their behalf or representing them at the event. There are also times when carers do not feel as confident as they may wish. This could be when they are dealing with large organisations, or perhaps even social services or the doctor at the hospital. In these circumstances Greenwich Carers Centre can offer help, by either being with them, speaking for them, writing a letter or making a phone call on their behalf.

Who runs this service

  • Greenwich Carers Centre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Adult carers and former carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Greenwich

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


