About Carers Representation and Advocacy

Many carers do not get the time to visit multi agency review meetings, events of other gatherings where they may get an opportunity to speak to those that can make a difference. Greenwich Carers Centre offers a medium whereby carers can make their voices heard by presenting information on their behalf or representing them at the event. There are also times when carers do not feel as confident as they may wish. This could be when they are dealing with large organisations, or perhaps even social services or the doctor at the hospital. In these circumstances Greenwich Carers Centre can offer help, by either being with them, speaking for them, writing a letter or making a phone call on their behalf.