About Community Advocacy Service

Advocacy West Wales provides one-to-one independent mental health advocacy to adults and older people. They help people to have a voice when they need it most and are instructed by the client unless they have been assessed not to have the capacity to make a specific decision. They would then work non-instructed. Advocacy West Wales remains focused on keeping the client at the centre of any decision making, expressing the wishes and feelings the clients have and works with people to help them understand their legal and human rights and that those are upheld.