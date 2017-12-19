Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Dementia Advocacy Service - Living Well Plans

Hi Point House Thomas Street, Taunton, Somerset,
TA2 6HB
0333 344 7928
www.swanadvocacy.org.uk/dementia-advocacy-service
livingwell@swanadvocacy.org.uk

About Dementia Advocacy Service - Living Well Plans

Swan Advocacy can help people create a 'Living Well Plan', which is a record of what is important to the person now and in the future, their choices, plans, hopes and preferences, to make sure what they think and their wishes are recorded for those who may need to make decisions on their behalf in the future. Swan Advocay can also continue to support the person's advocacy needs in the future.

Who runs this service

  • SWAN Advocay

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone over 18
  • Residents of Wiltshire, Somerset and Bath and North East Somerset only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017