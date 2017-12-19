Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Gwent Community Mental Health Advocacy Service

Ty Derwen Church Road, Newport,
NP19 7EJ
01633 288440
www.dewiscil.org.uk/advocacy
advocacy@dewiscil.org.uk

The service provides independent, group and peer advocacy to adults with mental health issues, or adults at risk of developing mental health issues, and their carers. Advocacy means to speak up for someone. Advocacy is about making sure that people's voices are heard and listened to. It's about helping people to make their own choices in life. It provides people with the chance to be as independent as they want to be.

Who runs this service

  • Dewis Centre for Independent Living

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Adult aged 18 and over (or 16 and over in transition) who is ordinarily resident in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area (Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen or Monmouthshire) and have: a mental health issue; are at risk of developing a mental health issue; are caring for someone with a mental health issue

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
