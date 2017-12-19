Advocacy Services North East Wales (ASNEW) provides qualified advocates, who can offer formal representation and support at meetings and appointments. An advocate is someone who will listen to somebody's worries and problems and work along side them to achieve their aims. Advocates are a valuable source of information and can help the people who use their service to feel in control of their own lives to feel empowered.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18