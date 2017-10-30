Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Independent NHS Complaints Advocacy

PO Box 14043, Birmingham,
B6 9BL
0300 456 2370
www.pohwer.net
pohwer@pohwer.net

About Independent NHS Complaints Advocacy

POwHER's NHS Complaints Advocates support anyone who is unhappy with the care and treatment they or someone they know is currently receiving or has received from the NHS. This includes complaints about hospitals, GPs, ambulance services, NHS dentists, NHS opticians and NHS funded care homes. The service is free, independent and confidential. The advocates provide information about how to make a complaint and support people through the complaint process including providing help with writing letters, preparing for and, if they want, going with them to meetings. Advocates cannot investigate complaints or give legal or medical advice.

Who runs this service

  • POhWER

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who needs support to make a complaint about NHS funded care and treatment they or someone they know has received
  • Call to find out if the service is available in your area.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
