About Mental Health Community Advocacy Service

Advocacy is there for those who feel they are being ignored, excluded, unfairly treated, or are not getting the sort of help they think they need. A community Advocate will listen to you and help you to express yourself in circumstances where you find it difficult, putting you first and enabling you to have your voice heard and acted upon. An advocate will: listen to you; help you to voice your needs and choices; put you first; speak on your behalf if you want them to; help you to have your say; help you to make sure that your voice is heard when decisions are being made about you; respect your confidentiality and honour your right to view any information kept by the advocate about you; support you if you need to access specialist organizations for your financial, legal, benefit or welfare rights.