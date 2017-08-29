Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Welfare Benefits Help

Age UK Devon Unit 1 Manaton Court Manaton Close Matford Business Park Marsh Barton Trading Estate, Exeter, Devon,
EX2 8PF
0333 241 2340
www.ageuk.org.uk/devon
info@ageukdevon.co.uk

About Welfare Benefits Help

Age UK Devon are able to offer a free and confidential Welfare Benefits entitlement check to make sure people are receiving everything that is available to them. If there are entitlements identified, they will advise on how to proceed with making applications, and when possible offer practical support, particularly with disability benefit forms. Age UK Devon offer a home visit service to complete the forms in some parts of Devon.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Devon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over pension age
  • Residents of Devon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
