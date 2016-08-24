Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Affinity Trust - Domiciliary Care Agency - Shipley and Airedale

Unit 9, Parkview Court, St Pauls Road, Shipley,
BD18 3DZ
01274 533553
www.affinitytrust.org

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • Affinity Trust

Registered manager

Melanie Speak

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
