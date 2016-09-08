Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Affinity Trust - Domiciliary Care Agency West Kent

Suite 2 & 3 Henwood Pavilion, Henwood, Ashford,
TN24 8DH
01233 665324
www.affinitytrust.org

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Affinity Trust

Registered manager

Sharon Forrest

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
