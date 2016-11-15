Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

African Caribbean Care Group

Claremont Resource Centre, Rolls Crescent, Manchester,
M15 5FS
0161 226 6334
www.accg.org.uk

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • African Caribbean Care Group

Registered manager

Dorothy Evans

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
