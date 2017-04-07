Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Age Concern - Tower Hamlets

655 Barking Road, Plaistow, London,
E13 9EX
020 8503 4800
www.ageukeastlondon.org.uk

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Age Concern - Tower Hamlets

Registered manager

Deborah Hayes

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
