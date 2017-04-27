Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Age UK Bexley

Grassington Road, Sidcup,
DA14 6BY
020 8300 0883
www.ac-communities.org.uk/bexley

Local authority

  • Bexley

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bexley

Registered manager

Anne Bygrave

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
