Domiciliary care

Age UK Doncaster

Unit 1, Ten Pound Walk, Doncaster,
DN4 5HX
01302 812345
www.acd.org.uk

Local authority

  • Doncaster

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Doncaster

Registered manager

Lesley Hill

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
