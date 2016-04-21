Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Age UK Redbridge, Barking & Havering Home Support Services

Prudential Buildings, 4th Floor, 103 Cranbrook Road, Ilford,
IG1 4PU
020 8220 6000
www.acredbridge.co.uk

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Redbridge, Barking and Havering Ltd

Registered manager

James Monger

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
