Domiciliary care

Age UK South Staffordshire (Penkridge Resource Centre)

Penkridge Resource Centre, The Roller Mill, Teddesley Road, Penkridge Stafford,
ST19 5BD
01785 788491
www.ageuk.org.uk/southstaffs

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Age UK South Staffordshire

Registered manager

Shirley Smout

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
