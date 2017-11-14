Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Agee Care Limited

Unit 15, St James House, Webberley Lane, Stoke On Trent,
ST3 1RJ
07514 324657

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • Agee Care Limited

Registered manager

Samantha Tranter

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
