Domiciliary care

Agincare UK Brighton

Hanover House, 118 Queens Road, Brighton,
BN1 3XG
01273 327565
www.agincare.com

Local authority

  • Brighton & Hove

Who runs this service

  • Agincare UK Limited

Registered manager

Noel Sweeney

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
