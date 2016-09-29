Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

AH Care Ltd t/a Home Instead Senior Care

The Old Post Office, Colesbourne, Cheltenham,
GL53 9NP
01242 513203
www.homeinstead.co.uk/cheltenham

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • AH Care Ltd

Registered manager

Michelle Keeble-Hawkes

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017