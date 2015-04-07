Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Alabare Christain Care Centres

2 Watt Road, Salisbury,
SP2 7UD
01722 322882
www.alabare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Alabare Christian Care Centres

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017