Aldringham Court is an art nouveau building set in three acres of well-maintained gardens and woodland. It is situated in a beautiful location near Aldeburgh, home of Benjamin Britten and the famous Aldeburgh Music Festival. The accommodation includes a beautiful conservatory overlooking a woodland setting, dining room and a quiet reading room. Many of the bedrooms, are en suite and have garden views with a terrace. They also have the added security of a nurse call system. All rooms are fully furnished but residents can bring their own furniture if they wish. The home has recently been extended and offers nursing and residential care. Residents regularly go for outings along the nearby Suffolk Heritage Coast, and the home encourages participation with the local community and organises an annual summer fete and Christmas sherry party.

