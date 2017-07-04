Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Alexander Care Centre

21 Rushy Mead, Lewisham, London,
SE4 1JJ
020 8314 5600
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/alexander-care-centre

About Alexander Care Centre

Alexander Court is close to the A61 and main train station in Sheffield. This is a purpose-built care home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. A mobile hairdresser visits regularly, as well as chiropody and alternative therapy and the local GP. Small pets are allowed by arrangement. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. An activities co-ordinator organises music therapy, animal therapy, church services, seasonal events, school performances and there are regular outings to local places of interest as well as the library, park and museum.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
