Domiciliary care

Alexandra Court

Hillbourgh Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham,
B27 6PF
0121 245 1079
www.sjmt.org.uk

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Sir Josiah Mason's Care Charity

Registered manager

Anita Shan

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
