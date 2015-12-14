Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Alfa Personnel

Unit 11, Barnsley Business And Innovation Centre, Snydale Road, Cudworth, Barnsley,
S72 8RP

Local authority

  • Barnsley

Who runs this service

  • Alfa Inc LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
