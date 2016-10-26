Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Alimo Care Ltd

25 St James Street, Mangotsfield, Bristol,
BS16 9HD
0117 957 1195
www.alimocare.co.uk

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • AliMo Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017