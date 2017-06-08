Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

All About Home Care (Kent)

1 Draper Street, Southborough,
TN4 0PG
www.allabouthomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • All About Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Rachael Fox

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017