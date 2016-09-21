Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

All About U Care Services Ltd

Holly House, 220-224 New London Road, Chelmsford,
CM2 9AE

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • All About U Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Teresa Hopper

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
