Domiciliary care

All Care In One Ltd

Radio House, Office 303, Aston Road North, Birmingham,
B6 4DA
0121 296 7184

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • All Care In One Limited

Registered manager

Shaida Ishfaq

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
