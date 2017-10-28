Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Allcare Agency Limited

The Cardrome, Upper Rainham Road, Hornchurch,
RM12 4EU
01708 449629
www.allcareagency.com mobile no 07903 949519

Local authority

  • Havering

Who runs this service

  • Allcare Agency Limited

Registered manager

Dorothy Bright

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
