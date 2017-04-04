Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Allestree Health & Homecare Services

The Saw Mill, First Floor, Darley Abbey Mills, Darley Abbey, Derby,
DE22 1DZ
01332 341127

Local authority

  • Derby

Who runs this service

  • Allestree Health & Homecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Justine Carlier

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017