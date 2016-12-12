Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Alliance Living Care - Weston-super-Mare

Weston Court, Oldmixon Crescent, Weston Super Mare,
BS24 9AU
0300 012 1447
www.alliancelivingcare.org.uk

Local authority

  • North Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Alliance Living Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
