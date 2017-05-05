Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Allied Care and Nursing Ltd

1 Ditton Court Road, Westcliff On Sea,
SS0 7HG
01702 680980
www.alliedcareandnursing.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Who runs this service

  • Allied Care and Nursing Ltd

Registered manager

David Wills

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
