Domiciliary care

Allied Healthcare Bridlington

Bridlington Business Park, Bessingby Industrial Estate, Bridlington,
YO16 4SJ
01262 401567
www.nestor-healthcare.co.uk/

Local authority

  • East Riding of Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Nestor Primecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Ayre

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
