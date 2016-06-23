Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Allied Healthcare Durham

Unit 7, 1st Floor Humber House, Mandale Business Park, Belmont Industrial Estate, Durham,
DH1 1TH
0191 386 4975
www.nestor-healthcare.co.uk/

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Nestor Primecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Tanya Dodds

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
