Domiciliary care

Allied Healthcare Leicester

Suite 7, 2nd Floor, Carlton House, 28 Regent Road, Leicester,
LE1 6YH
0116 254 3335
www.nestor-healthcare.co.uk/

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Nestor Primecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Louise Nesbitt

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
