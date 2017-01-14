Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Allied Healthcare Leicester

Units 7 & 8 Edwards Centre, The Horsefair, Hinckley,
LE10 0BB
07500 975091
www.nestor-healthcare.co.uk/

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Nestor Primecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Louise Nesbitt

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
