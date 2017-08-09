Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Alpha Home Assist

Suite 10, Bedford House, Havelock Place, Shelton, Stoke On Trent,
ST1 4PR
01782 914121
www.alphahomeassist.com

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • Alpha Home Assist Limited

Registered manager

Shabana Iqbal

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
