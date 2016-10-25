Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

ALS Support Limited t/a ALS Support

2 Randolph Street, Halifax,
HX3 6DY
01422 369142
www.als-support.co.uk

Local authority

  • Calderdale

Who runs this service

  • ALS Support Ltd

Registered manager

Andy Stubbs

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
