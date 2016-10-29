Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services

Basement Flat Dene Holm House, Dene Holm Road, Northfleet Gravesend,
DA11 8JY
01474 533990
www.alzheimers-dementia.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services

Registered manager

Carol Best

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017